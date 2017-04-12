The bill would require workers to receive a 15-minute break for every four hours of work; similar to ordinances passed in Austin, in 2010, and in Dallas, in 2015.
Advertisement
The Texas Association of Builders took heat from Sen. Sylvia Garcia on Tuesday for opposing a bill to give mandatory rest breaks to construction workers. Sen. Jose Rodríguez laid out Senate Bill 473 in the Senate Natural Resources and Economic Development Committee. The bill would require workers to receive a 15-minute break for every four hours of work — similar to ordinances passed in Austin, in 2010, and in Dallas, in 2015.