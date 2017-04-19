The Castle Rock Town Council Tuesday night approved a public financing package for a $300 million redevelopment project called Miller's Landing that could include office space, retail and a hotel. Miller's Landing will be located at the northwest corner of Interstate 25 and Plum Creek Parkway on a 65-acre property that was once a landfill and has sat vacant since 1979. The first phase of the development will include the $12 million remediation of the landfill site. P3 Advisors will redevelop the...