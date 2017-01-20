A new Hawaii law dealing with land ownership that went into effect on Jan. 1 was likely the reason why Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg filed the “quiet title” actions on his 700 acres of Kauai oceanfront land just before the start of 2017, a Honolulu real estate attorney tells Pacific Business News. In late December, the billionaire filed quiet title actions against owners of small pieces of land, or kuleana lands, within his property, in an attempt to gain ownership of those small pieces of land. Ownership of many kuleana lands in Hawaii have passed down through generations since the Hawaiian monarchy began allowing private ownership of land in 1850.