Sooner or later, you will be making decisions about the renovation of your old building to improve its energy efficiency, or on a new construction subject to stringent green building codes.

The key to achieve outstanding results is found in a new material that goes beyond any conventional construction materials you may have seen. This new energy-generating material will pay for itself as it decreases your O&M costs. This architectural solution is already boosting the real estate industry towards an innovative and sustainable future. Too good to be true?

The main innovation is the very essence of the product: photovoltaic low-e glass. A glass for construction purposes that is able to generate its own energy. The focal point to take into account is the fact that this photovoltaic glass presents the same structural qualities as its conventional alternatives, thus providing a perfect opportunity for architects to transition to the new material.

Onyx Solar is the world leading company in building integrated photovoltaics. This clean-tech company founded in 2009 has developed and produces the first transparent photovoltaic glass with low-e properties in the world. This product has been awarded “Most Innovative Glass Product of 2015” by the National Glass Association and the Window & Door Dealers Association of the United States. In a short period of time, the company has become the global technology leader in photovoltaic glass for buildings according to the prestigious consultancy firm Frost & Sullivan in 2016, as well as the best global photovoltaic glass provider, an award received in the Sustainable Building Awards 2016 in London.

Maximizing the performance of the building’s envelope

The multifunctional properties of this outstanding product should become well-known for every real estate developer.

On top of its photovoltaic capabilities, which make the very building itself become a solar power generator, this low-e photovoltaic glass filters up to 95% of Infrared and up to 99% of Ultraviolet harmful radiation. Furthermore, it guarantees interior comfort due to its insulation properties. Not only can this glass provide acoustic insulation, it also controls thermal transmittance. What does this mean? The amount of heat that traverses the glazing will be at an optimal point, which will lead to a decrease on HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) consumption. Less consumption implies higher energy savings and fewer costs. In addition, the glass transparency will limit as well the need for artificial light.

By incorporating this revolutionary tech in your buildings, it facilites the way to obtaining green building certifications such as LEED, as many of the projects in which it has already been used.

How can it be integrated in the building?

Onyx Solar manufactures 100% customizable pieces of photovoltaic glass. Traditional solar panels lack this potential for aesthetic integration, and often demand that a separate space is dedicated to their placement.

Instead, Onyx Solar’s glass can be seamlessly integrated in the very building’s envelope. In a product fully customizable in terms of size, shape, color, degree of transparency and patterns there are no limits to its integration in buildings. The aesthetic value of the architectural project is not compromised. Skylights, canopies, curtain walls, ventilated façades, walkable floors, retrofits and much more. Architectural PV glass solutions that are creative, beautiful, efficient and environmentally respectful.

Furthermore, installations that integrate this forward-thinking technology qualify for important incentives such as tax credits, making them less expensive than those built with conventional low-e glass.

In words of our client Ralph Zucker, President of Somerset Development: “The economics of replacing the existing glass for photovoltaic glass were shockingly affordable!”.

