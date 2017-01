What will replace RFK Stadium is still to be determined—perhaps a new NFL venue, or a new home for the Washington Wizards and Capitals, or both, or neither. But the agency that manages RFK isn't waiting to plan the future for the 190-acre campus on which it sits. Events D.C. on Thursday unveiled its short-term vision, defined as the next two to five years, for the surface parking lots to the north and northeast of the stadium itself.