Seattle's skyline again leads the nation in the latest survey of construction cranes in the central business district. Seattle's tower crane count grew to 62 in the last half of 2016, up from 58 tallied by the Rider Levett Bucknall North American Crane Index earlier in the year and up from 60 at the end of 2015. Most cities across the country have seen a decline in tower cranes as projects wrap up and construction slows. Chicago ranked second on the index, with 56 cranes at work.