The University of California, San Francisco will break ground this summer on a 340,000-square-foot academic tower as it continues to grow in Mission Bay. The University of California Board of Regents has approved the final design and financing for the building at the corner of Third and 16th streets, a site known as Block 33. Construction is scheduled to start in June. Academic research and administrative divisions, as well as a new Center for Vision Neurosciences, will occupy the project when when it opens in the summer of 2019.​