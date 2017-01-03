Prime real estate in the District still commands a premium, but D.C. has fallen off the top-five list for foreign investors for the first time in a quarter-century. D.C. dropped to sixth among U.S. cities on the Association of Foreign Investors in Real Estate's 25th annual survey, trailing New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Seattle and San Francisco, AFIRE disclosed Tuesday. That's a drop from fourth place last year and fifth in 2014, and well off its commanding view from the top spot in 2010.