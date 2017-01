There's a string of words that countless Houstonians have been waiting with bated breath to hear. More than 100 Houston real estate professionals at a Commercial Real Estate Women, or CREW, luncheon on Jan. 5 finally heard them. "The downturn seems to be over," Jim Gaines, chief economist at the Texas A&M University Real Estate Center, said at the luncheon. Gaines spoke on the Houston economy, Texas' national performance and Trump's impending presidency at the luncheon.