New hotel construction in Denver remains very strong, with only two other U.S. markets having higher percentages of new building compared with last year. In Denver, there are 62.4 percent more new hotel rooms under construction compared with last year. U.S. leaders were Nashville, Tennessee (up 168.4 percent) and Seattle (up 94.7 percent). That's according to hotel research company STR, which reported that 4,672 new hotel rooms are under construction in Denver.