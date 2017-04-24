RLJ Lodging Trust and FelCor Lodging Trust Inc. agreed to a definitive merger under which FelCor will merge with and into a wholly-owned subsidiary of RLJ in an all-stock transaction. Under the deal, each FelCor share will be converted into 0.362 shares of newly issued shares of RLJ common stock in a taxable merger. Post-merger, RLJ is expected to have a pro forma equity market capitalization of $4.2 billion.