Kansas City's robust industrial market has attracted another out-of-town investment player. Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based real estate investment firm, has entered the market with the purchase of two small Kansas City industrial parks, Midtown Park and Rivergate Business Center. The parks, which total nearly 560,000 square feet, will give Brennan Investment Group a platform to pursue further acquisition and development opportunities in the Kansas City area.