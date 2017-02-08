Investment adviser DRA Advisors LLC has acquired a 19.8 million-square-foot industrial portfolio of properties across 21 states from Boston-based private equity firm Cabot Properties, Inc. The portfolio of 184 properties ranging in size from about 925,000 square feet to less than 15,000 square feet, including many multitenant buildings, is 94% leased to more than 500 tenants across the country. The $1.07 billion sale reflects the strong demand for virtually all sizes and types of warehouse buildings in the tight U.S. industrial property market, where the average vacancy rate hovers at just over 5 percent.