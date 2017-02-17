In recent months, major investors have increasingly turned their focus on light industrial properties capable of serving as 'last mile' conduits in the race to achieve same-day delivery by e-commerce firms.

Typically smaller, older and less efficient than their bulk warehouse counterparts, these buildings previously languished on the market. But thanks to recent outsized rent growth driven by strong demand from e-commerce and logistics providers, these formerly overlooked assets find themselves back in favor among investors in logistics hubs across the country.