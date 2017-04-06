Disruption—and investment strategies being pursued to mitigate negative aspects of it—dominated most of the discussions at New York University’s 22nd annual REIT Symposium held in New York City on April 6. Major disruption is taking place in industrial, office and retail real estate sectors, in the political environment, the current unique real estate cycle and new technologies, according to most panelists.

Equity Group Investments Chairman Sam Zell sat for a one-on-one interview at the event. Silverstein Properties Chairman Larry Silverstein paid a surprise visit, sharing updates on the development timeline for the World Trade Center and then introducing Blackstone Head of Real Estate Jonathan Gray for a lunch panel interview.

Here are key takeaways from the event: