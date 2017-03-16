Vanke, one of China's largest homebuilders, and local partner Align Real Estate have purchased two South of Market office buildings in San Francisco. The buildings at 657 Mission St. and 667 Mission St., which total about 130,000 square feet, traded last month, according to property records. Nanrob Properties sold 667 Mission St., and 657 Mission St Building Partners sold 657 Mission. The buildings are adjacent to the SFMOMA and near the St. Regis hotel and condo tower.