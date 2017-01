Recently when he he paid $244 million for his first Seattle office – an Amazon-occupied building in South Lake Union – a New York City investor said he and his partners were exploring ways to expand their presence in the Puget Sound region in "significant ways." Two months later, Tristar Capital and joint venture partner RFR Holding have done as Tristar President David Edelstein said they would, buying another new Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) building in the same neighborhood.