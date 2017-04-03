Astoria Cove, a 2.2-million-square-foot Queens waterfront property, is up for sale. Alma Realty Corp. has tapped a team of partners from Cushman & Wakefield to sell the "sprawling development site" for $350 million, Crain's is reporting. Alma and its partners brought the site to the auction block in March to coincide with the reinstatement of 421-a, an affordable-housing tax break that expired but is expected to be rebooted, the report continues.