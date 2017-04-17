The transaction price of $14.25 for each share of Forestar represents an 8.2% premium to the 90-day volume weighted average price of common stock of the company.
It appears Starwood Capital Group may be switching horses in its homebuilding investment business after community and mixed-use developer Forestar Group Inc. agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Starwood Capital in a $605 million deal. The transaction price of $14.25 for each share of Forestar represents an 8.2% premium to the 90-day volume weighted average price of common stock of the company.