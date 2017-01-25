It remains to be seen whether President Trump will succeed in his vision to build a massive wall on the border between the U.S. and Mexico. In the meantime, he has been busy building another type of wall between the Trump Organization and the Oval Office.

Critics have raised questions about conflicts that may arise due to President Trump’s political position and his vast business interests and real estate holdings. Earlier this month, the Trump transition team unveiled details of its plan to create a buffer between the two. The plan has drawn scrutiny and raised questions about whether those measures will be effective from a legal and ethical perspective—and whether or not they go far enough.

Per the plan, President Trump will relinquish all management duties and officer positions at the Trump Organization and any related entities. The Trump Organization would not enter into any new international deals and strict restrictions would be in place on any new domestic deals. The Trump Organization would also appoint an ethics advisor who would be available to offer additional guidance. In addition, a trust would be created to hold President Trump’s liquid and illiquid assets.

“There is no question in my mind that it is going to work very well,” says Jay A. Neveloff, a partner and chair of real estate at Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP in New York City. Neveloff has represented Trump in various real estate transactions for more than 30 years.

Donald Trump has been less directly involved in the operation of the business for the past few years. Specific to the real estate assets, his children Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka have been more at the forefront in running those businesses and properties, says Neveloff. In addition, specific to the real estate assets, Neveloff notes that there is a well-documented paper trail of market rents on commercial properties. So there are going to be lots of opportunities to cross-check whether that rent payment or condo sale is going to be significantly higher than market, he says.

The Trump transition team has also said that the Trump Organization halted about 30 pending deals that were in progress prior to the November election. Trump himself said publicly that he turned down a $2 billion deal in the Middle East—reportedly related to a Dubai development with DAAC Properties.

Certainly, there have been other presidents in history who have had some sort of business interests before stepping into office, whether in stocks held or businesses they have controlled. “I don’t see how direct ownership of a business in the case of Mr. Trump is going to be any different, other than the fact that there is so much polarization going on right now between conservatives and liberals,” says Edward Mermelstein, an international real estate lawyer at One & Only Realty Holdings in Manhattan.

One notable difference with President Trump is that his business interests are on a grand scale. Some reports estimate that Trump Organization has a stake in more than 500 business entities in the U.S. and other countries, with real estate assets that include hotels, golf courses, condos and office towers. “This also is a president-elect that tends to put himself in the line of fire unlike almost any other previous president and he will get a lot of people shooting at him,” says Mermelstein. “So I don’t think this conversation is going to subside in any way, and will likely get amplified more as he steps into office,” he adds.

Building a wall

The law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius was tasked with creating a structure that would “completely isolate” Trump from the ongoing managing of the Trump Organization during his tenure as president and avoid any perception that he would be “exploiting” the office of the presidency for financial gain. Key points of the plan include:

Trump would hand off leadership—and any direct involvement—of the Trump Organization to his two adult sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, along with its longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

The Trump Organization would put a moratorium on pursuing any new foreign deals, and new domestic deals would go through a “rigorous vetting” process that would include review by an ethics adviser appointed by the Trump Organization.

Trump would resign from all officer positions and daughter Ivanka would also not have an active management role in the Trump Organization. Ivanka will be moving to Washington, D.C. with her children and husband Jared Kushner, who will be assuming a role as senior advisor to the president.

Trump’s legal team is creating a trust that will include both liquid assets, as well as illiquid assets, such as key licensee agreements and real estate properties.

Avoiding a fire sale

The wall Trump is attempting to create between his business and political interests is by no means air-tight. He could still be named as a defendant in potential litigation for businesses that he owns, as was the case with the civil lawsuit brought against Trump University. Trump opted to settle that lawsuit after his presidential win. In addition, an activist group filed a lawsuit in federal court on Monday that alleges that Trump unlawfully receives payments from foreign governments. Such payments are a violation of the U.S. Constitution. Specifically, those charges would relate to foreign governments that hold a lease and make rent payments at a Trump property or pay for hotel rooms, a meal or a round of golf at one of Trump’s buildings.

Specific to his real estate assets, the Trump team said that it would not be in the best interest of the company to divest all of his real estate holdings to avoid potential conflicts. One reason given was because the Trump brand is a key part of the value for many properties. Selling assets without the brand would result in significantly undervaluing the property and selling with the Trump brand would mean giving up control of the name.

From a business perspective, the many challenges related to selling off assets and business interests may be spot on. A sale may not be feasible for any number of reasons, according to Neveloff, notably the size of Trump’s holdings and the time it takes to value, market and sell even a single asset. In fact, some believe that a sale of a building or a part of the portfolio would raise even more questions about whether a sale price was too high or too low.

“It’s not like selling a stock or a bond or even a company that will sell at multiples of revenue; real estate doesn’t have that,” says Neveloff.

Scrutiny of the Trump Organization’s business dealings and how President Trump manages to keep potential conflicts at bay will likely continue to follow him throughout his term. “I think he is going to be very cognizant of the issues surrounding the conflict and will do whatever he can to minimize them, but he is not someone who is going to be bullied into disposing of his assets at prices that are unreasonable,” says Mermelstein. “It is not in his best interest, probably not in the best interest of the country and definitely not in the best interest of all those people employed by those companies that he owns,” he adds.