HFF Inc. has arranged a $209 million construction loan for the development of the future global headquarters of McDonald’s Corp. The 567,000-square-foot building, 110 North Carpenter, is in Chicago’s Fulton Market District. HFF (NYSE:HF), a Pittsburgh-based real estate investment firm, represented the developer, a partnership comprising Sterling Bay and institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management, to place the loan with Bank of America and Wintrust Financial.
