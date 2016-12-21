The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is again raising concerns over easing loan underwriting practices among national banks and federal savings associations even as credit risks increase. The OCC’s 22nd Annual Survey of Credit Underwriting Practices issued this week and covering the 12-month period ending June 30, 2016, found that lenders eased underwriting standards for a fourth consecutive year.
