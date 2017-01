Robert Milligan, CFO of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE: HTA), joined REIT.com for a video interview at 2016: NAREIT’s Annual Convention for All Things REIT at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge.

Milligan explained that Healthcare Trust, a medical office building specialist, focuses on 20 to 25 gateway markets where the company expects to see growth in the next 10 to 20 years.