Mark Delisi, senior director for corporate responsibility at AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE: AVB), joined REIT.com for a video interview at NAREIT’s 2017 Leader in the Light Working Forum at the Hilton Austin in Austin, Texas.

Delisi discussed AvalonBay’s plans to expand its solar power capabilities. With assets located on both the East Coast and West Coast, the company’s portfolio is particularly well-suited for solar power, he said. Additionally, incentives for solar installation are “excellent,” according to Delisi.