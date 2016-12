With Charlotte's multifamily market expected to cool off some in 2017, a new analysis shows rents for high-rise apartments in the Queen City have dipped among the most in the nation this year. Realpage (NASDAQ: RP) found that local rents for high-rise apartments have dropped 2.5% year over year to $1,719. However, the report noted that Charlotte, along with Portland, Ore., continues to post strong growth performance "for everything except the urban core high-rise niche."