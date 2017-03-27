Chicago had 56 construction cranes at work as of November, 31 of those cranes were being used for residential buildings.
Chicago had the most tower cranes working on residential projects among 12 major U.S. cities, indicating a construction boom in luxury apartments and condos. Chicago had 56 construction cranes at work as of November, 31 of those cranes were being used for residential buildings, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing the Crane Index, a biannual survey of crane activity by Rider Levett Bucknall North America. ..