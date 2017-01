The Chinese developer behind one of the largest biotech projects in the Bay Area has proposed adding 1,191 residential units and 22,000 square feet of retail and amenity space to its prime 42-acre waterfront site in South San Francisco. Greenland USA, which bought the site in August for $171 million, already has approvals for 2.25 million square feet of office and life sciences space at a project called the Landing at Oyster Point.