Sacramento, Calif.

The California state capitol has the strongest rent growth in the country, according to several top research firms. The estimates for the growth in effective rents range from 8.8 percent according to Axiometrics to 9.7 percent according to MPF Research over the year ending in the first quarter 2017.

“Existing product is jam-packed full with occupancy at 97.2 percent, and there’s not much construction activity,” says Greg Willett, chief economist for MPF. Deliveries in the past year were limited to about 600 units, and only 2,200 units are on the way.