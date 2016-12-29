A global financial services company took its next step toward bringing a massive training center to hotbed Lake Nona. New York, New York-based audit giant KPMG LLP bought two vacant parcels off Lake Nona Boulevard for $41.8 million on Dec. 29 from Orlando-based Tavistock Development Co. LLC's related Orlando-based Lake Nona Land Company LLC, according to Orange County records, SunBiz and company websites. It appears to be where KPMG plans to build a $430 million, 800,000-square-foot KPMG training and conference center with attendee lodging, as previously reported by Orlando Business Journal.