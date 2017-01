HP Inc. has preleased 378,000 square feet of office space at Springwoods Village, a 2,000-acre mixed-use community in north Houston. The Palo Alto, California-based technology company preleased the space in two new buildings, a Patrinely Group spokesperson announced in a release. Patrinely, alongside USAA Real Estate Co. and CDC Houston will develop the new HP campus. CDC Houston developed Springwoods Village.