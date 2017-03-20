A CBRE study showed average rents in prime office space increasing 20 percent in 2016 in Chicago to $38.84 a square foot, up from $32.40 in 2015.
Chicago saw the second-highest increase in office rental rates of any market in the world in 2016, according to CBRE's Global Prime Office Rents report. The Chicago Tribune reported that the CBRE (NYSE: CBG) study showed average rents in prime office space increasing 20 percent in 2016 in Chicago to $38.84 a square foot, up from $32.40 in 2015.