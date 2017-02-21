A report from Silicon Valley-based Ten-X LLC, an online real estate marketplace, has dubbed Houston the No. 1 "sell" market in the nation. The report ranked the top U.S. markets in terms of whether office investors should buy or sell assets. Houston is among Cleveland, suburban Maryland, Memphis and Milwaukee as cities that are being "undermined by weakening labor markets" that's slimmed down office space demand and office absorption rates, according to the report. The slight uptick in oil prices has yet to manifest itself in Houston's office market. Crude oil prices have stabilized between $52 and $54 per barrel, but Houston's energy sector payrolls are down 22 percent from their prior peak in 2014, according to the report.