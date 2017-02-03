Steady growth in office-using employment over the last few years and rising demand from big employers for a diminishing supply of newer high-quality office space have combined to create a fertile environment for new office construction, and developers are ready to deliver. This year will likely be the peak in the cycle for the delivery of new office projects, according to CoStar Portfolio Strategy forecasts. The U.S. office vacancy rate has continued to steadily decline, moving from 10.7% in 2015 to 10.4% in 2016.