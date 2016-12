It's been a busy year for office building sales in Portland, but we're not done yet. The Pacwest Center, the 30-story tower that rises from 1211 S.W. 5th Ave., has sold for $170 million. The deal is the largest by dollar volume so far this year for office buildings in Portland. The building, the fifth-tallest in Portland, had been owned by The Ashforth Company and an institutional investor. The buyer was LPC Realty Advisors I LP, on behalf of a pension fund client.