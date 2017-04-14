Though vacancy rates and asking rent prices in Silicon Valley aren't necessarily bad today, they noticeably changed in the first quarter of 2017 from last year's numbers.
Silicon Valley’s commercial real estate market may finally be cooling after years of gains that culminated in tight vacancy rates and high asking rents in 2016. Though vacancy rates and asking rent prices in Silicon Valley aren’t necessarily bad today, they’re noticeably changed in the first quarter of 2017 from last year’s numbers, according to research released Friday by Silicon Valley Institute for Regional Studies, a research and analysis arm of Joint Venture Silicon Valley.