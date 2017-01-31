Health insurance giant Aetna Inc. has engaged a real estate brokerage firm and is in the early stages of exploring whether to establish a significant office presence in Boston, according to multiple sources. Last year, documents obtained from the city of Boston showed that Aetna (NYSE: AET) was being courted to leave its longtime Connecticut home by a number of cities, including Boston. In the year since, and as recently as this week, Aetna has denied it's planning any type of headquarters relocation.