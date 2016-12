REIT CEOs shared their perspectives on the outlook for 2017 during a series of video interviews held at 2016: NAREIT’s Annual Convention for All Things REIT at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge.

Tim Naughton, the 2017 NAREIT Chair and the chairman and CEO of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE: AVB), stressed that committee assignments in Congress and the prospect of tax reform on the policy agenda means “we need to make sure our industry’s voice is heard.”