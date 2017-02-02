REITs made modest gains in January, as investors continued to size up potential changes to the macroeconomic environment, market watchers said.

The FTSE/NAREIT All REIT Index had a total return of 0.2 percent in January, while the S&P 500 index return was 1.9 percent. Total returns of the FTSE/NAREIT All Equity REIT Index were 0.2 percent in January. The FTSE NAREIT Index produced a total return of 1.6 percent. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was flat in January.