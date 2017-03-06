Market watchers said fundamentals for the REIT industry remain healthy, as REIT returns tracked the broader market in February.

The FTSE/NAREIT All REIT Index had a total return of 4.2 percent in February, slightly above the S&P 500 index’s return of 4 percent. Total returns of the FTSE/NAREIT All Equity REIT Index were 4.0 percent in February. The FTSE NAREIT Index produced a total return of 5.8 percent. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell 0.1 percent for the month.