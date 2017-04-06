The CEO of one of the Triad’s most widely recognized public companies — and the namesake for Greensboro’s planned performing arts center — earned a bit less in 2016 than a year prior. Steven Tanger, CEO for Greensboro-baed Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT), saw his total compensation fall 6.4 percent for the 2016 fiscal year, due primarily to a decrease in stock awards, according to a filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission.