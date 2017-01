The Miami-Dade County Commission voted 10-1 for preliminary approval of American Dream Miami, a proposed $3 billion "retail theme park" in northwest Miami to be developed at the Florida Turnpike and Interstate 75. The proposal by Triple Five Group, a Canadian development firm owned by the Ghermezian family, would create the largest mall and amusement park in North America, with a nearby mixed-use commercial center developed by Graham Cos.