CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE:CBL) closed on the sale of three of its lowest tiered enclosed malls for $32.25 million to Hull Property Group. The 1.67 million-gross leasable square-foot portfolio includes Randolph Mall in Asheboro, NC; Regency Mall in Racine, WI; and Walnut Square in Dalton, GA. The three malls contain about 498,000 square feet of inline store space.