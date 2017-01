Fashion Square Mall reportedly defaulted on a $42 million loan, triggering foreclosure proceedings this week, as just reported by WFTV 9 ABC. Lender Bancorp Bank claimed in paperwork filed in Orlando federal court that UP Development owes more than $400,000 after three consecutive months of pay were missed in the summer, WFTV reported. A lien also was put on the property due to unpaid 2015 property taxes, WFTV reported.