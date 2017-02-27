West Oaks Mall has a lot happening, including repurposing former anchors, bringing more non-traditional mall tenants, working on outparcels and future multifamily residential development. An open-air plaza with a mix of restaurants also is in the works down the road. The Ocoee mall owner Longwood-based Moonbeam Capital Investments LLC, which bought the mall in 2012, has been working with the city of Ocoee for the past year to convert vacant retail space into new office space to revitalize the mall.