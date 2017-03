In a move that's indicative of the tough times ahead for brick-and-mortar shopping centers, Northwest Mall, an 800,000-square-foot mall built in 1968, is closing all but five stores. All of the mall's interior stores will close on March 31, a Northwest Mall spokesperson told the Houston Business Journal. Only stores with an outdoor entrance will remain open. In total, 45 of the mall's 50 stores will close including Foot Locker, Visible Changes and Champs Sports.