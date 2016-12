One of the most buzzed-about grocery deals of the year — if not the decade — didn't happen, but there are still implications for Publix Super Markets Inc. In August, news broke that Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) was in the running to buy the spun-off drugstores from the pending merger of Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA) and Rite-Aid. Kroger's interest in the drugstores sent shock waves through the retail industry, given the prime real estate those drugstores typically occupy.