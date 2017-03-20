International Decor Outlet announced plans for a culturally-themed shopping complex it dubbed "AsianTown" in a spot in the mall that could contain 100,000 square feet of retail.
A major tenant that said in March 2016 it would lease 200,000 square feet at Regency Square Mall has how announced it will open its first storefronts in the beleaguered property in April. International Decor Outlet also announced plans for a culturally-themed shopping complex it dubbed "AsianTown" in a spot in the mall that could contain 100,000 square feet of retail.