The troubled Pittsburgh Mills mall went for $100 at an auction to Wells Fargo Bank on Wednesday morning in Frazer Township. Wells Fargo foreclosed on the Frazer Township mall in 2015 from its owner Pittsburgh Mills LP, a division of Zamias Services of Johnstown. The parcels of the mall, which don't include the restaurants surrounding it, were sold at auction at 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Tribune-Review.