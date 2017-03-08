Chris Marr, president and CEO of CubeSmart L.P. (NYSE: CUBE), joined REIT.com for a CEO Spotlight video interview at NAREIT's 2017 at The Hay-Adams.

Marr commented on the share prices of the self-storage sector during 2016. He said the market has struggled to price the sector's slowing rate of growth.

“We’re a bit of a challenging business to model,” Marr said. He noted that 6 percent of self-storage customers vacate each month, resulting in “a high-turnover business with high occupancies.”