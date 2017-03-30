Oliver Schmidt, chief audit executive at QTS Realty Trust Inc, explained that when it comes to risk management, the audit executive plays an advisory, communication and assessor role.
Oliver Schmidt, chief audit executive at QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS), joined REIT.com for a video interview at REITWise 2017: NAREIT’s Law, Accounting & Finance Conference in La Quinta, California.
Schmidt participated in a REITWise panel on risk management issues.
