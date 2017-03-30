Oliver Schmidt, chief audit executive at QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS), joined REIT.com for a video interview at REITWise 2017: NAREIT’s Law, Accounting & Finance Conference in La Quinta, California.

Schmidt participated in a REITWise panel on risk management issues.

Schmidt explained that when it comes to risk management, the audit executive plays an advisory, communication and assessor role.